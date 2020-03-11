12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including RSAF servicemen who were in France on duty

SINGAPORE - A total of 12 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Singapore, including three Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) servicemen who were in France on duty.

In an update on Wednesday (March 11), the Ministry of Health said that a case confirmed on Tuesday is also an RSAF serviceman who was in France. This means that at least four servicemen are now infected.

Of the latest 12 new coronavirus cases, eight, including the RSAF personnel, are imported, which means that they caught the disease overseas.

This is the largest number of imported cases Singapore has seen in a day and comes as countries around the world struggle to contain the virus.

One of the other new cases announced by MOH on Wednesday is linked to the private dinner function held at the Joy Garden restaurant at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, Singapore's biggest coronavirus cluster, which now has 40 cases.

The latest update brings the total number of cases here to 178. Three more patients have been discharged, which means that 96 have so far recovered.