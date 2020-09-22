Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday (Sept 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,627.

They included one imported case, a work permit holder who returned from India on Sept 10.

She had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases for the second day in a row.

No new locations and no new clusters were added on Tuesday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 20 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday.

Among these, six were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past two weeks.

With 21 cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,247 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital while 301 are recuperating in community facilities. None is intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.