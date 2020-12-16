12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Dec 16), all of which were imported.

The new cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Wednesday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,353.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, MOH announced that a one-year-old boy and 29-year-old Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter were among the 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

The boy is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from Indonesia.

He showed symptoms last Friday and was confirmed positive on Monday.

The MMA fighter is also a short-term visit pass holder who travelled from Russia to take part in a sporting event here.

There were 13 other imported cases comprising three Singaporeans, two short-term visit pass holders, five work permit holders, a dependant's pass holder, a student's pass holder and a work pass holder.

The Singaporeans returned from India, Britain and the United States, while the work pass and work permit holders, who are employed in Singapore, came from Brazil, India and Indonesia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new Covid-19 patients in the community on Tuesday, but there was one case in a workers' dormitory, which was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his return to China.

MOH said he was asymptomatic, and his previous tests from rostered routine testing had been negative.

His close contacts at the dorm and workplace have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, it added.

With 23 cases discharged on Tuesday, 58,218 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remained in hospital on Tuesday night, with none in intensive care, while 54 patients still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 72.8 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.