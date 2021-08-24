111 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases; 24 linked to North Coast Lodge dorm cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 111 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Aug 24). Of these, 33 were unlinked.

The remaining 78 cases are linked, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its afternoon update.

Of these, 24 are linked to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster, and 30 are linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance, while 24 were already in quarantine when they tested positive.

Among the cases are four seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. MOH said they are at risk of serious illness.

Testing at the North Coast Lodge has been completed, with 12 test results still pending. In all, more than 5,300 residents had been swabbed over the past three days.

In addition, five cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore. Four of them were detected upon arrival here, while the other developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

As at Tuesday, Singapore's total cases stood at 66,692.

More details on the cases will be provided on Tuesday night.