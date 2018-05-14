11 workplace deaths so far this year, including six at construction sites: Manpower Ministry

SINGAPORE - There have been 11 workplace fatalities so far this year, including six at construction sites, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (May 14).

Three of the deaths were work-at-height fatalities - when a worker falls to his death due to lapses in safety procedures. This month has already seen two such deaths - a 44-year-old foreign worker from India died at a site in Gambas on May 1, while another worker from China, also 44, died at a site in Canberra Street on May 5.

"Work-at-height is definitely the No. 1 cause of construction worksite deaths," said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, during a surprise MOM construction site inspection on Monday.

This inspection was conducted at a construction worksite in Dundee Road, as part of the MOM's workplace safety enforcement operations. The ministry carries out an average 16,000 worksite inspections yearly, of which about 3,000 are of construction sites.

The Dundee Road construction site was found to have several work-at-height issues, and MOM will be issuing the contractor, China Jingye Construction Engineering (Singapore), a stop-work order for all areas where safety lapses are found, said MOM.

MOM’s director of occupational safety and health inspectorate Sebastian Tan told reporters that work-at-height safety lapses are a pervasive problem at construction sites as some go for convenience at the cost of safety.

He said: "There has to be a mindset change for this to be resolved. It's not merely about enforcement of rules and regulations, but education of the parties involved as well."