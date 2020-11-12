11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (Nov 12), all of whom were imported, for the second day in a row.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.

Thursday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,102.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed 18 new coronavirus patients, all of whom were imported.

This is the highest number of imported cases since April 1, when there were 19.

Wednesday's imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They comprised two permanent residents, four work pass holders, 10 work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and one special pass holder.

The two permanent residents were a 40-year-old man who arrived from India and a 22-year-old woman who travelled from Indonesia.

Of the 14 employed in Singapore, 10 are foreign domestic workers who arrived from Myanmar and Indonesia.

The four work pass holders who tested positive for the virus arrived from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Myanmar.

The dependent's pass holder is a 23-year-old woman who returned from Nepal, while the special pass holder is a 35-year-old man who arrived from Russia to board a ship on which he is a crew member.

All of them were tested while serving their stay-home notices.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories, added MOH.

With five cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,975 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

As at Wednesday night, a total of 33 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 40 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 51.4 million people. More than 1.27 million people have died.