All 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore from overseas, highest daily imported figure in 7 months

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Nov 11), all of whom were imported.

This is the highest number of imported cases since April 1 when there were 19 patients.

Wednesday's imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They comprised two permanent residents and 14 work pass holders. Of the work pass holders, 10 are foreign domestic workers.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Wednesday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,091.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Health Ministry added Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex to the list of new sites visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious.

Bugis Street was visited on three separate occasions - between 8.15pm and 11pm on Nov 1, between 3.30pm and 6.55pm on Nov 3, and between 11.45am and 3.20pm on Nov 8.

Mustafa Centre was visited on Nov 3, a Burger King outlet at Kitchener Complex was visited on Nov 4, and Jurong Point was visited on Nov 5.

A Kopitiam outlet in Jurong East was visited on Nov 6 and Nov 8.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times they visited them, to get people who were at these places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places, as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

There were nine new Covid-19 patients announced on Tuesday, one of which was a community case. The case was a 25-year-old Malaysian national who was last present at his job as a cleaner on Nov 2, said MOH.

He developed symptoms a day later and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 under enhanced community testing. His is an unlinked case.

Of Tuesday's nine new cases, seven were imported.

They comprised one Singaporean, one permanent resident, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

The Singaporean returned from Uzbekistan while the permanent resident travelled from Indonesia.

Another two imported cases are work permit holders who returned from Indonesia on Nov 9.

The dependant's pass holder is an Indian national who arrived from the United Arab Emirates. The remaining imported cases are two short-term visit pass holders who returned from the United States and United Kingdom.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival here and were tested while serving their notices.

A migrant worker staying in a dormitory was the remaining coronavirus patient announced on Tuesday.

With four cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,970 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 20 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak which began in December last year has infected more than 50.9 million people. More than 1.26 million people have died.