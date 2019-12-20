11 finalists in the running for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 award

Four new finalists make up the last batch of those in the running for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 award, bringing the total number to 11.

The previously revealed finalists, announced over three batches, were education consultant Chalmers Chin, food delivery rider Muhammad Riau Alfian, mindfulness centre founder Angie Chew, eldercare start-up entrepreneur Gillian Tee, community policing officer Ahmad Fauzi Sani, hedge fund founder Danny Yong, and online marketplace platform Carousell founders Quek Siu Rui, Marcus Tan and Lucas Ngoo.

Now in its fifth year and supported by UBS Singapore bank, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others. The award also recognises Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered to overcome immense adversity.

The Singaporean of the Year will receive a trophy and $20,000, presented by UBS, which has supported the award since its inauguration. Other individuals or groups chosen as finalists by the panel of judges will receive $5,000 each.

The Singaporean of the Year will also receive a pair of business class tickets sponsored by Singapore Airlines to anywhere that SIA or its subsidiary airline SilkAir flies to, while finalists will get economy class tickets. Other top brands such as Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Osim have also lent their support, contributing additional prizes for all finalists and the top recipient.

Two weeks of online public voting for the award will begin on Dec 25.

Seng Ian Hao and Seng Ing Le: Brother and sister's invention makes life safer for the elderly

Seng Ian Hao and his sister, Ing Le, have accomplished more than many other teenagers at their age.

Sarabjeet Singh: Connecting people from different ethnic groups

When Mr Sarabjeet Singh was six years old and frolicking in a swimming pool, two Chinese girls asked him where his top was.

Abraham Yeo and Homeless Hearts of Singapore: Building friendships to help the homeless

The 2011 tsunami in Japan that caused nuclear accidents and left nearly 230,000 people homeless had an enduring effect on software developer Abraham Yeo.

Veera Sekaran: 'Plant whisperer' pays it forward in the green world

Botanist Veera Sekaran has been captivated by nature since he was a child. His fondest childhood memories are of riding a bicycle with his father, passing through farms and greenery.

