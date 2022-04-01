10 officers lauded during SCDF Marine Division's 10th anniversary celebration

SINGAPORE - Of all the missions that Lieutenant-Colonel (Lt-Col) Mohamed Nazim Kudin has been involved in during his 25 years with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the ship fire near the Marina Barrage on July 16, 2018, is one he cannot forget.

The fire started in the captain's cabin and spread to other parts of the ship.

The 48-year-old said: "As a ship is mostly made out of steel or aluminium, the conduction of heat is tremendous... A fire can happen in one cabin and, because of the conduction plates, another fire point can flare up in a cabin three doors down."

He recalled: "(The heat on the burning ship) was really intense. Even on the deck, I felt like I was in a boiling pot. I could see steam coming out."

Four firefighting vessels from the SCDF Marine Division were deployed and the fire was extinguished after five hours.