SCDF rescues injured man out at sea

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vessels battled strong winds to rescue a man who fell down a hatch while working on a container ship off the south-east coast of Singapore on Friday (Nov 13).

The man was conscious but had injured his leg and was unable to move.

Two SCDF marine specialists placed the man on a stretcher, which was then lowered by ropes and pulleys to a heavy rescue vessel.

The man was taken to Marina South Pier where SCDF paramedics assessed his injuries before taking him to Singapore General Hospital.