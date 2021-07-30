10 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore including stainless steel supplier; Punggol Primary cluster grows to 12

SINGAPORE - A total of 10 new clusters have been reported on Thursday (July 29), nine of which are linked to individual cases with the remaining being linked to stainless steel supplier Seng Leong Steel.

In total, there are 53 active clusters, ranging between three and 969 infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update on Thursday night. The Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which remains the largest to date, stands at 969 cases.

The Punggol Primary School cluster, which was first reported on Wednesday (July 28) has grown by five cases for a total of 12 cases. One cluster, linked to an individual case, has been closed.

Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited Mayflower Market and Food Centre, and Redhill Market, said MOH.

This is an added layer of ring-fencing to identify cases and prevent further transmission of the virus, which was likely seeded by fishmongers who visited Jurong Fishery Port.

The collection of these test kits will run from Friday to Saturday at residents' committee centres at those two locations.

In total, Singapore reported 129 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, of which 50 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are four seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Of the confirmed cases, 572 are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

However, 30 are seriously ill and require oxygen supplementation. Three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of these 33 cases, only one is fully vaccinated, but requires ICU care as she has underlying medical conditions. Twenty-four of them are seniors above 60, of whom 23 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and have fallen very ill, MOH said.

Over the last 28 days, 39 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away. Twenty-three are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 884 cases in the week before to 881 cases in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 64 cases in the week before to 238 cases in the past week, MOH said.

Singapore's national vaccination programme has been making steady progress.

As at Wednesday, a total of 7,365,873 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme were administered. A total of 3,208,556 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 95,029 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as at Wednesday, giving protection to 71,810 individuals.

