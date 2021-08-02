10 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including at Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai dorm

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new Covid-19 clusters reported on Sunday (Aug 1), including clusters at Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai Dormitory.

The hospital cluster has two new cases, bringing its total to four.

The Mandai dormitory cluster, which is the second active cluster at a dorm owned by Westlite Accommodation, has five cases, with four reported on Sunday.

Another eight new clusters are linked to previous cases.

Meanwhile, there are 35 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, up from 33, while the number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has grown from seven to eight.

Among these 43 cases, four are fully vaccinated. Of the vaccinated cases, three require oxygen supplementation while one is in the intensive care unit as they have underlying medical conditions.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are now 83 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,045 infections.

There were 113 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, including 18 from the cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,045.

There were another eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,102.

MOH said as at Saturday, 61 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent have received at least one dose.

In total, 7,576,612 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the programme, covering 4,307,602 people.

Some 3,391,799 people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 104,061 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as at Saturday, covering 74,121 people.

MOH said 590 patients are warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

Twenty-nine seniors above 60 years of age - of whom 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

Read the full MOH press release here.