113 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 38 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 113 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday (Aug 1).

Of the locally transmitted cases, 70 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another five linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 38 were new unlinked cases.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One case was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the rest tested positive for the virus during SHN or isolation.

As at Sunday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 65,102.

MOH will give more details on Sunday night.