10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Dec 21), taking Singapore's total to 58,432.

There was one community case and no cases from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This was the first community case reported since Dec 5.

The last community case confirmed was a Filipino crew member who had already been identified as a close contact of another Covid-19 patient and was already in quarantine.

There were also 9 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, all 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed were imported.

There were no new community cases and none from foreign workers' dormitories.

All the new cases were among those already placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore when they were tested, said the ministry.

Among them were two Singaporeans and three permanent residents (PRs) who returned from Britain and India.

There was one work pass holder and one work permit holder who were both working here, and had arrived from Russia and Indonesia respectively.

There were also three long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India, and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from Britain.

Another four cases were on short-term visit passes.

Of these, one was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment. The patient was accompanied by his caregiver who also tested positive. The remaining two are visiting their family members here who are Singaporeans or PRs.

The last four of the 19 cases were crew members of a ship which arrived from Indonesia. They had remained on the ship until they were taken to a quarantine facility as they had been identified as close contacts of an earlier case.

Only one of the 19 new cases was symptomatic. MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress. Meanwhile, all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and quarantined.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected, the ministry added.

Serological tests for close contacts will also be conducted to determine if the cases could have been infected by them, MOH said.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With five cases discharged on Sunday, 58,264 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 43 patients still in hospital, with none in intensive care, and 71 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 74.2 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.