19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (Dec 20), all of which were imported.

The cases were already placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore when they were tested, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.

Sunday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,422. MOH said it is working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared later on Sunday.

With nine cases discharged on Saturday, 58,259 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, and 62 patients are still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 74.2 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.