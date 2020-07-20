A group of more than 10 Bukit Timah residents spent their Sunday morning helping to trim some 1.5ha of overgrown grass in Toh Yi. Many were migrant workers who had moved into the area recently and had hoped to show their appreciation for the warm welcome their new neighbours had given them.

2 Record spike in cases again

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. The surge in infections means that one million cases were reported in under 100 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.

3 Cool weather to continue

Other parts of the world may be experiencing scorching summers but Singaporeans have been donning rainy-day gear. Rainfall and a particularly wet June have brought cooler weather. This is expected to persist throughout this month, with the mercury dipping to 22 deg C on some days and more rainfall than in the past fortnight, the weatherman said last Thursday.

4 India reopens some air travel

India has cautiously opened up limited air travel with a clutch of countries, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates. India cancelled all flights before a stringent lockdown on March 25, which also stopped travel within the country. It has been operating repatriation flights since May 7 to allow stranded citizens to return home.

Malaysia and Goldman Sachs will resume talks this week in a final attempt to hammer out a financial settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal. The resumption of talks marks a major breakthrough in Malaysia's asset recovery campaign.

6 James Bond in a white coat

As scientists worldwide scramble for a vaccine, spooks are equally busy in a different, high-stakes coronavirus battle. Covid-19 has had spies shifting their focus to what is happening in labs, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Simpler court process

The Family Justice Courts is planning to introduce a simpler way for a person to take a former spouse to court for failing to allow access to the children after the breakdown of the marriage despite being ordered to do so.

8 Fintech sector going strong

Fintech in Singapore has shown remarkable resilience even as the economy faces its worst downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic. The surge in the use of digital services during the Covid-19 crisis is expected to further entrench the Republic as a global fintech hub.

9 Trust key in sport relations

While Singapore sportsmen and women are now given more say in some associations, others are not sufficiently involved in decision making and the key issue appears to be trust, says Mr Mark Chay, who chairs the Singapore National Olympic Council athletes' commission.

Actor Yeo Jin-goo, star of popular K-drama Hotel Del Luna, who confessed that he has been "single since birth", said he has no plans to go on a romance reality series to find love for now. Yeo, 22, was speaking to media from the region to promote new variety series House On Wheels, in which he and two co-hosts go on countryside trips in a tiny portable house.

