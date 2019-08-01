1 Mission to help disabled

President Halimah Yacob announced that an annual fund-raiser for the less fortunate will focus on helping people with disabilities next year. She said it was important to help the group gain confidence, self-esteem and a sense of independence, and called for "lots of inclusive hiring practices".

2 Rise in household incomes

According to the latest Household Expenditure Survey, families from all income groups are earning more compared with five years ago, and mostly at a higher rate than what they are spending. The survey also found that the standard of living has continued to rise.

3 Changes to drug law kick in

From today, it will be a criminal offence to hook someone up with a drug trafficker, knowing that a transaction is likely to take place. Other changes to tackle behaviours promoting or facilitating drug use that will kick in under the Misuse of Drugs Act include measures to boost protection for children and support for drug abusers.

4 Little progress in trade talks

The latest round of talks between the United States and China's trade negotiators ended with a whimper yesterday despite a change in setting from Beijing to China's financial capital Shanghai.

5 Indonesia battles fires

Six Indonesian provinces, including three close to Singapore, have declared a state of emergency to battle land and forest fires as the dry season is set to peak this month, officials say. Three of the provinces hit by the forest fires are in Sumatra - Jambi, Riau and South Sumatra. The other three are West, South and Central Kalimantan provinces.

6 Harmony law needs review

The increasing use of foreign preachers by religious organisations is one reason why the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act needs to be updated to deal with threats to religious harmony, says Malminderjit Singh.

7 App to track lost luggage

No need to fret if your luggage goes missing while on holiday. Changi Airport's services and ground handling firm Sats has launched a baggage location service on its Ready To Travel app that can help passengers keep track of and find their lost bags in any country in the world.

8 Rising baht hits local firms

The inexorable rise of the Thai currency is causing pain to businesses here, which are looking to raise prices. The baht has risen around 5 per cent against the United States and Singapore dollar so far this year.

9 Ronaldo saga and Asia tours

The thousands of fans calling for their money back after Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the bench for the entire friendly match between Juventus and a K-League all-star team in Seoul last Friday marked a mixed summer for European teams in Asia. It also highlighted how smaller promoters appeared to be out of their depth in handling such large-scale pre-season tours.

Drama production companies are reportedly including a "divorce clause" in upcoming contracts with married actors in the wake of the shock divorce between South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

