Divorce clause for married K-idols

Drama production companies are reportedly including a divorce clause in upcoming contracts with married actors in the wake of the shock divorce between South Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

The Song-Song couple, as they were known, surprised the Asian entertainment world when they announced their divorce last month, barely two years after tying the knot.

Arthdal Chronicles - a South Korean fantasy series - starring Song Joong-ki, 33, was still on air when the divorce was announced. Ratings reportedly slipped following the announcement.

Drama production companies seem to be taking no chances going forward.

According to South Korean media outlets who spoke to industry insiders, actors who cause controversies due to a divorce midway through a series may have to pay three times their contract fee as a penalty.

This was a clause created after the divorce of the Song-Song couple.

The former lovers, who finalised their divorce on July 22 with no division of property or settlement money, were beloved in South Korea for their fairy-tale romance.

The two fell in love on the set of hit television series Descendants Of The Sun (2016), in which they played a couple.

They got married the following year at an intimate outdoor ceremony at Yeong Bin Gwan, a Korean-style banquet annex to The Shilla hotel in Seoul.

Song Hye-kyo, 37, was quoted as saying she wants some time to herself after the divorce.

While many rumours have surrounded the split - including disagreements over having children and speculations of cheating - both parties cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.