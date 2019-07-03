HOME

1 Free smoke detectors

Smoke detectors have been installed in about 12,000 Housing Board rental flats since June last year. Under the Home Fire Alarm Device assistance scheme, residents of public rental units here have until 2021 to request that a free smoke detector be installed in their flat.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 China condemns protesters

China yesterday condemned violent protests in Hong Kong as a "blatant challenge" to the "one country, two systems" formula under which the city is ruled, hours after police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who stormed the legislature. China also warned other countries to stay out of its internal affairs.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Taxis can record audio too

From July 15, taxis and private-hire cars with inward-facing video cameras will be allowed to make audio recordings. The authorities said recordings with sound would be more effective in helping investigations of inappropriate or violent behaviour and fare-related disputes.

WORLD

4 China to open up faster

China will end ownership limits for foreign investors in its financial sector next year - a year earlier than scheduled - to show the world that it will keep opening up its markets, Premier Li Keqiang told the World Economic Forum in the north-eastern Chinese port city of Dalian yesterday.

WORLD

5 Umno chief returns to lead

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's return from sabbatical has caused some in the opposition party to worry that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad may resume a hostile stance against it.

OPINION

6 Need for a strong defence

A look back at Singapore's history highlights both the strategic advantage of its location and its vulnerability to being pulled into regional powers' conflicts, underlining the need for a strong defence, says Muhammad Faizal Abdul Rahman.

HOME

7 Woodlands murder trial

A debt-ridden property agent on trial for killing his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter in 2017 slept in the same bed as the bodies for a week in his Woodlands flat. He then set the bodies ablaze but claimed that he aborted his attempt to die in the same fire.

BUSINESS

8 Career Trial expanded

The Career Trial scheme, which lets employers and job seekers try out a work arrangement for up to three months, has been expanded to include part-time work. So far, it has attracted at least 13 employers, including footwear brand Skechers and electronics retailer Courts.



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



SPORT

9 Avramovic back in town

Former Singapore national football coach Raddy Avramovic (above, in black) is back in town. The 69-year-old Serb was unveiled yesterday as Home United's new coach. He will take charge of tonight's Singapore Premier League game against the Young Lions, and aims to return the struggling side to their glory days.

LIFE

10 K-pop star sentenced`

The K-pop scandal, which broke in January, is moving into the punishment stage. Yesterday, actor-singer Park Yoo-chun, 33, was sentenced to two years of probation and fined US$1,200 (S$1,630) over drug use.

