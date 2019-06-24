More than 50 young performers turned up yesterday for the first of two auditions for this year's ChildAid. The annual charity concert, which will be held in November, is co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. The concert, which is in its 15th year, raised more than $2 million last year.

Asean leaders announced a collective vision for the Indo-Pacific region yesterday in an attempt to reclaim the geopolitical narrative amid the strategic rivalry between China and the United States.

United States President Donald Trump's economic vision as part of the wider plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was met with contempt, repudiation and exasperation in the Arab world, even as some in the Gulf called for it to be given a chance.

Several foreign objects, including plastic bags, have been found in the stomachs of deer in popular Japanese tourist attraction Nara Park. The problem has been attributed to the worsening behaviour of tourists.

The confusion over the United States' response to Iran's recent provocations shows the danger of a president with formidable powers but no understanding of how to wield it or the stakes involved, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Ms Karen Armstrong, who spoke here at the first International Conference on Cohesive Societies, said people in Singapore understand that religious diversity has to be managed in order to protect it. The Briton is a widely respected historian and author of over 20 books on faith and religion.

Products that contain higher levels of protein may be introduced here to help people aged 50 years and older keep their muscle and bone mass. This is after a survey found that half the seniors here are not getting enough protein in their diets.

Hopes are high that the upcoming meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will reignite US-China trade talks, allowing markets to breathe easier.

Tia Louise Rozario picked up the triple jump only this year, but has already broken the national record twice in three months. Yesterday, the 19-year-old won the gold in the Hong Kong Inter-City Athletics Championships with a 12.26m leap.

Lauren Tsai, a 21-year-old Chinese-American model, reality star and illustrator, joins the cast of the superhero show Legion this season. Her only onscreen credit before this was on the Japanese reality series Terrace House: Aloha State (2016).

