1 ofo, oBikes' new lives

Instead of heading to the scrapyard, 10,000 bicycles from failed bike-sharing companies ofo and oBike will get a new lease of life as gifts for needy students in Myanmar. A Myanmar non-profit, Lesswalk, bought them in April and will start giving them out from the end of this month.

2 Asean must widen ties: Chan

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday that it will take time for progress to be seen in the trade conflict between the United States and China. He added that Asean can reduce economic risks by striking new partnerships, remaining open and forging links with as many countries as possible.

3 Call to invest in innovation

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday urged business leaders to invest in innovation, their workers and the community to "stay relevant and competitive" because supply chains will likely change as technology advances, and the global economic and strategic weight shifts towards Asia.

4 2nd cyber attack on ANU

Australian National University, which has close links to the government and the defence and intelligence communities, revealed yesterday that hackers had gained access to the personal details of up to 200,000 students and staff dating back 19 years. This is the second major cyber attack against the university in the past year.



ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



5 End of Apple's iTunes

Apple's iTunes application, which revolutionised the way people buy music, is to be no more, overtaken by changes in the music industry. Its functions will be broken up into three separate apps - Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts - in September.

6 Mismeasured trade deficit

The United States' trade deficit is much misunderstood: It is often overstated as it does not factor in the global supply chain and excludes US exports of services, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

7 Bid to save old SCGS site

Proposals have been submitted to the Urban Redevelopment Authority for the development of 37 Emerald Hill, once occupied by the Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS). The ideas were submitted by a group of former SCGS students to the URA last month as part of a report pushing for the site's conservation.

8 Free 5G licences 'cut costs'

Telco giant Singtel wants Singapore's telecoms regulator to give out the two 5G mobile network licences for free, a move that would reduce the investments needed to build the new 5G service. But it also said that it has "all the right ingredients" to win the rights to operate the network.

9 Trust and they will deliver

Trust is key to motivating players for Singapore's national football team's assistant coach Nazri Nasir. Thus, he expects that they will do their best once they are picked for the squad, even if they are called upon for just five minutes in a game.

10 Pesta Raya at Esplanade

A royal tale of love and betrayal is told through more than 40 performers in Fatih - The Prince & The Drum, the first large-scale theatre production commissioned by the Esplanade for Pesta Raya - Malay Festival of Arts. The festival is sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings under the SPH Gift of Music series.

Car-plate scams

A BMW driver caught speeding in Malaysia was discovered to have changed his licence plate to one registered to another car. How many such scams have there been on both sides of the Causeway? http://str.sg/notmycar

Struggles of an ageing ex-addict

Over the past 49 years, Johan (not his real name) has been in and out of prison eight times, with his first drug arrest taking place when he was 21. Now 70, he is determined to stay clean. http://str.sg/johan