1 Terrorism's many threats

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira, referring to the news that two people had been issued Restriction Orders under the Internal Security Act, said terrorism is a threat not only to human lives, but also to Singapore's multiracial and multi-religious harmony.

She was speaking at a counter-terrorism exercise yesterday at 313@Somerset involving officers from the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and some of the mall's management team and tenants.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 S'pore eyes F-35 fighter jets

The Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Defence Science and Technology Agency have completed their technical evaluation to select the replacement for Singapore's ageing F-16s. The United States' F-35 Joint Strike Fighter has been identified as the most suitable aircraft for Singapore's next-generation fighter jet.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Top N. Korean visits US

Top North Korean general Kim Yong Chol paid a rare visit to Washington yesterday, where he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump to finalise a new summit aimed at denuclearisation and easing decades of hostility.

WORLD

4 Trump cancels Pelosi's trip

US President Donald Trump forced the cancellation of a trip to Afghanistan by his Democratic opponent and House Speaker, Mrs Nancy Pelosi, and scrapped administration officials' travel to the Davos forum as a government shutdown plunged Washington deeper into deadlock.

WORLD

5 First film on cave rescue

Thai-born director Tom Waller, who took just weeks to shoot the first film about the dramatic Tham Luang cave rescue of the "Wild Boars" football team, says his focus is on authenticity and the mission's unsung heroes, with book publishers and Hollywood studios jostling to make their versions of the saga.

OPINION

6 The future of Afghanistan

President Donald Trump wants United States troops out of a seemingly endless war in Afghanistan. The move will likely draw in more external players to protect their strategic interests, says Institute of South Asian Studies director C. Raja Mohan.

HOME

7 Curbs on streaming boxes

Streaming set-top boxes, which provide access to pirated content from all over the world, will soon be harder to get hold of. This year, new legislation will be tabled in Parliament to ban the sale of these boxes. Copyright holders have had little legal recourse to stop retailers of such boxes.

BUSINESS

8 Surbana building global HQ

Urban and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong is building a new campus for its global headquarters in the upcoming Jurong Innovation District. The ground-breaking ceremony for the 68,915 sq m development was held yesterday.



SPORT

9 Golfer's unusual swing

South Korean golfer Choi Ho-sung (left) set the Internet abuzz with his "fisherman swing" last year but was dismissed as a gimmicky showman by critics.

Competing at the SMBC Singapore Open at the Sentosa Golf Club this week, the self-taught 45-year-old defended and explained his unusual style, which helped him win the Casio World Open on the Japan Golf Tour last November.

LIFE

10 A yen for tranquillity

Learn how a home owner turned his one-bedroom apartment into a tranquil Japanese-inspired home. With restrained execution and uncluttered spaces, his home now reflects a pared-down simplicity that is synonymous with Japanese style.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Then and now

New social media trend 10-Year Challenge involves people sharing a photo of themselves from 10 years ago next to a photo from this year. Here are some posts that have caught our eye. http://str.sg/then-now

PODCAST

Fighting climate change

Today's youth play a pivotal role in tackling climate change. In this Why It Matters episode, we talk to three young people from different parts of the world to find out their motivation for taking climate action. http://str.sg/climateX