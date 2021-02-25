10 injured in Tuas explosion

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) tending to a worker who was injured in an explosion in an industrial building in Tuas yesterday.

Ten people were taken to hospital following the blast, which occurred just after 11am on the premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems. About 65 other people in the vicinity of the blaze had evacuated before the firefighters arrived, said the SCDF. Videos showed about a dozen workers, some of them with skin peeling off, gathering outdoors on the ground floor of the premises as smoke billowed from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

