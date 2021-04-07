1 community infection among 35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 35 new coronavirus cases - including one community case - confirmed at noon on Wednesday (April 7), taking Singapore's total to 60,554.

The community case, along with 34 imported ones, had been placed on stay-home notice, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

Tuesday saw 24 new coronavirus cases reported. They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

MOH said that among the new cases on Tuesday, five are permanent residents who returned from India and Malaysia.

One is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from Ukraine, while another is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines.

Another two are student's pass holders who arrived from India.

Meanwhile, 13 arrived here for work. Of this group, one is a work pass holder from Bangladesh, while 12 are work permit holders from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia.

MOH said one of the work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker.

The last two imported patients are short-term visit pass holders who arrived from India.

With 25 cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,224 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remained in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 202 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 131 million people. More than 2.8 million people have died.