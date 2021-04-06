24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (April 6), taking Singapore's total to 60,519.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

In an update on Monday night, MOH said that among the 17 new Covid-19 cases reported that day, four are Singapore permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

One is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India, while another is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from the United Kingdom.

Seven arrived here for work, of whom one is a work pass holder who arrived from India and six are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Of the six work permit holders, one is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

A further four are short-term visit pass holders.

Three arrived from Brazil, Canada and Serbia to participate in a sporting event, while one arrived from the United States with her child who is studying here.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two per week in the past fortnight.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at two per week in the same period.

With 12 patients discharged on Monday, 60,199 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 46 remained in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 205 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 131 million people. More than 2.8 million people have died.