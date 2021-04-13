14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (April 13), taking Singapore's total to 60,692.

All of the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a 72-year-old Singaporean woman returning from Canada was among 25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore.

The woman, along with four others reported on Monday, had symptoms.

The onset of her symptoms was on Sunday (April 11), the day she tested positive for the virus.

All of Monday's confirmed cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Five of them, including the 72-year-old woman, are Singaporeans, while two are permanent residents. They were returning from Canada, India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

There were four work pass holders from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, and 11 work permit holders from Bangladesh, India as well as the Philippines.

The last three cases are short-term visit pass holders arriving from India and the United States.

MOH added on Monday that the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

With 22 cases discharged on Monday, 60,342 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 56 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 235 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 136 million people. Over 2.94 million people have died.