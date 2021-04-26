1 community infection, 1 dorm resident among 45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 45 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (April 26), taking Singapore's total to 61,051.

They included one new case in the community and one from the migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 43 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Among them, 13 are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, MOH announced that there were 40 new coronavirus cases. All of the cases were imported.

Among them were two Singaporeans, 10 permanent residents and six foreign domestic workers.

They also included five children aged between four and nine.

Of the 40 cases, three were symptomatic.

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 10 cases in the past week, from eight cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased to three cases in the past week, from four cases in the week before.

With 33 more cases discharged on Sunday, 60,647 patients have recovered from the disease.

There were 94 patients in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 220 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 146 million people. Over 3.1 million people have died.