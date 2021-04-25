40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (April 25), taking Singapore's total to 61,006.

All of the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them were 12 Singaporeans or permanent residents as well as six foreign domestic workers.

There were no community cases and no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, one of the five locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported was a male Singapore permanent resident, 45, who was looking after his mother at a government quarantine facility.

The MOH said he received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb 26 and the second dose on March 19.

His parents arrived from India on April 15, and his father tested positive on arrival in Singapore and was admitted to hospital. His mother was placed in quarantine from April 16 to April 30 as she was identified as a close contact who was on the same flight as two dependant's pass holders who had arrived from India.

MOH said her son, the Singapore PR who is a senior executive at Wirana Shipping Corp, had asked to care for his mother at the quarantine facility.

She tested negative on April 15 and 17. He moved into the same room as her on April 16, and developed a blocked nose on Friday. He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Saturday.

MOH said that while the Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority, it is still possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.

"Further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent onward transmission of the infection," it said.

The other four locally transmitted cases reported on Saturday were close contacts of a previously confirmed case, a 39-year-old Indonesian man who was a sea crew member on board a bunker tanker.

This means a new cluster has been formed.

He had preliminarily tested positive on April 16 for the B117 variant that was originally reported in Britain and said to be more contagious.

MOH said the four new infected cases were sea crew working on bunker tanker MT ALLI who had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for Covid-19 testing or vaccination.

Two of the four received the first dose of their vaccines on April 7 and April 15.

MOH said: "As it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build immunity after completing vaccination, they were likely to have been infected before they were conferred protection after vaccination."

All five cases had already been placed under quarantine earlier, said MOH.

There were also 18 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, bringing Saturday's total to 23.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 146 million people. Over 3.09 million people have died.