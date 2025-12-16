SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s fencers celebrate perfect day with three golds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Raphael Tan (left) beat teammate Jonathan Lim in the men's individual foil semi-final before going on to win gold.

BANGKOK – Team Singapore got off to a perfect start at the SEA Games fencing competition when they clinched all three gold medals on offer.

Raphael Tan defended their men’s individual foil gold after beating Thailand’s Notethakod Wangpaisit 15-11 in their final at the Fashion Island mall’s Island Hall on Dec 16.

The women’s individual epee final was an all-Singaporean affair, with two-time defending champion Elle Koh beating 2019 winner Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman 8-7.

Juliet Heng then defended her women’s individual sabre title by edging out Thailand’s Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-14 in the final.

Qualifying for the last eight as the third seed, the 20-year-old Tan beat Malaysia’s sixth seed Kaerlan Kamalanathan 15-8 and then teammate, 23-year-old Jonathan Lim, who shared bronze with Filipino Nathaniel Perez, by the same score to advance to the final.

Proving their strength in depth, it was 17-year-old Samuel Robson who won the event in 2023.

At the 2023 SEA Games, Singapore won a record seven out of 12 fencing gold medals in Cambodia. These comprised triumphs in the men’s epee and foil individual events, as well as the women’s epee and foil individual and team, and sabre individual events.

The foil, epee and sabre are the three blades used in SEA Games fencing, each with a different composition, technique and scoring target areas.

The foil is a thrusting weapon with a maximum weight of 500 grams. Only the tip of the blade counts, and the target area is the torso which is covered by the lame, a jacket woven with metallic fibres that define the valid target area for scoring touches.

The epee is a heavier thrusting weapon with a maximum weight of 775 grams. While only the tip of the blade counts, the target area is the entire body so athletes don not wear lames.

The sabre is a cutting and thrusting weapon with a maximum weight of 500 grams. Athletes may use the entire blade to score on a target area comprising the upper half of the body covered by the lame, which includes the mask and neck bib that is also made of conducting material.