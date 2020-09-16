WP's Sylvia Lim files motion to speak in Parliament about issues raised by ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim has filed a motion to speak about the issue of equity in the criminal justice system at next month's Parliament sitting, following the recent acquittal of former maid Parti Liyani.

In a statement on Wednesday (Sept 16), the WP said Ms Lim's adjournment motion, titled "Justice For All: Enhancing Equity in the Criminal Justice System", will refer to the deeper issues raised by the case of Ms Parti, who was previously found guilty of theft.

"The intention is to discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it. Specific suggestions to improve the system will be made," said the statement posted on Facebook.

Ms Parti was sentenced to jail for two years and two months last year for stealing $34,000 worth of items from the family of former Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong chairman Liew Mun Leong.

But the Indonesian domestic worker had her conviction overturned by High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn, in a case that has riveted Singaporeans.

In his judgment, Justice Chan questioned the motivation of the Liew family in making the police report and also raised issues with the police investigations, sparking an outcry among some who wonder if the justice system is stacked against those who have fewer resources.

The WP also posted a notice from the Office of the Clerk of Parliament saying that Ms Lim's request will be subject to ballot under Parliament Standing Orders 2(8)(d).

Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua has also filed an adjournment motion for the next Parliament sitting.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, she said she would speak on the topic of "Towards Full Participation of Persons With Disabilities in Singapore Society".

"It's time to go beyond rehashing the same concerns and work together towards a bolder vision and plan," she wrote.

When there is more than one bid for an adjournment motion, which allows MPs to speak for up to 20 minutes on their chosen topic before the sitting adjourns, a ballot will be conducted.

Under Parliament's rules, the Speaker or Deputy Speaker will draw lots to decide which MP gets to speak, and all MPs who have filed motions are invited to witness the draw, along with staff from the Parliament Secretariat.