WP releases video featuring 12 likely candidates

The opposition Workers' Party (WP) yesterday released a video introducing 12 candidates that it is likely to field for the July 10 general election.

Coming online a day after President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament, the six-minute clip features a diverse slate of men and women, including familiar faces such as outgoing Aljunied GRC MPs Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh, who is also WP chief, as well as outgoing Non-Constituency MPs Dennis Tan and Leon Perera.

Former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian, 41, along with two members of the team that contested the Nee Soon GRC in 2015, sales consultant Cheryl Loh and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council councillor Kenneth Foo, 43, also lend their faces and voices to the video.

The others are new faces who have not been formally unveiled but have been seen at WP events.

They are economist Jamus Lim, 44; social activist Raeesah Khan, 27; lawyer Fadli Fawzi, who is a town councillor at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council; advertising executive Nicole Seah, 33, who was a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 election; and environmental geographer Yudhishthra Nathan.

Urging Singaporeans to "make your vote count", the party members recount their memories of growing up in Singapore, talk about their outreach and efforts on the ground over the years, and highlight the need for more diversity in Parliament.

Much of what is shared are personal reflections.

Ms Khan, who helps out at Meet-the-People sessions as a case writer, said it taught her about the different worries of residents.

She says: "I think one of the myths in volunteering with WP is that everything is political. This is not the case at all."

And residents, while initially guarded, are warm and receptive, they say.

Ms Seah recounts how a resident once ran at volunteers with an umbrella while they were out on a house visit.

FEATURED IN THE VIDEO CLIP

• Outgoing Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim • Outgoing Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh, who is also WP chief • Outgoing Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan • Outgoing Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera • Former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian • Sales consultant Cheryl Loh • Aljunied-Hougang Town Council councillor Kenneth Foo • Economist Jamus Lim • Social activist Raeesah Khan • Lawyer Fadli Fawzi, who is a town councillor at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council • Advertising executive Nicole Seah, who was a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 election • Environmental geographer Yudhishthra Nathan

"We literally thought he was going to attack us," she said. But he opened the umbrella and they saw it was emblazoned with the WP logo.

"He was trying to show his support," she said.

Ms Seah also pays tribute to WP volunteers for their dedication, saying their efforts in helping out with weekly house visits, walkabouts and other party events have kept her going on a personal level.

While former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, the longest-serving opposition MP in Parliament, does not make a speaking appearance on the video, he is in clips from previous occasions.

Mr Low, 63, was recently discharged from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a bad fall in April, and is recovering at home.

The Workers' Party GE2020: Make Your Vote Count follows a 15-second teaser clip that the party uploaded on its social media channels on Tuesday evening.

It also comes before WP is to begin formally introducing candidates today.

The two slickly produced videos are a sign of WP's online strategy in an election where Internet campaigning is expected to play a bigger part, given the safe distancing rules to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Mass rallies are out, and political parties will also have to scale back the scope of their walkabouts in constituencies.

Many will be turning to cyberspace and social media to get their message across to the electorate.

Each candidate will also get airtime on national television.

In calling for the electorate to vote, Mr Singh said: "Not everything is black and white. When it's too bright, it becomes too blinding for anyone to see properly. Too dark, it will be hard to look for a way around."

What the WP hopes, said Mr Singh, is to create contrast. "A balance, so that you can see clearly the road ahead."