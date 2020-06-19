New rules for GE campaign will move contest for votes online

The upcoming general election will take on a markedly different character if it is held in phase two of Singapore's reopening, as seems likely, with political parties taking their message online and candidates being given more airtime on television.

In announcing preliminary campaign guidelines yesterday, the Elections Department (ELD) said that walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning will be allowed, though groups must not exceed five persons and should abide by safe distancing measures.

Parties will not hold mass rallies but e-rally live streams instead, and the Government will provide venues with Internet connectivity for this at subsidised rates.

These changes are meant to protect voters' health and safety, while ensuring they have access to campaign messages from all political parties and candidates amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ELD said.

The guidelines may be adjusted depending on the Covid-19 situation when the election is called.

In a first, every candidate will be given three minutes of airtime on national television during the campaign as part of new constituency political broadcasts.

These constituency broadcasts will be aired on Mediacorp's Channel 5, and come on top of the two party political broadcasts permitted for each party that will be aired on 19 television and radio channels.

This is a special, one-off arrangement, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the ELD said.

Each candidate contesting a single-member constituency will get three minutes of airtime under the constituency broadcasts, and can choose to speak in any of the four official languages.

Each set of candidates in a group representation constituency will be given either 12 or 15 minutes of airtime, depending on whether they are contesting a four-or five-man GRC. Parties can decide whether one or more candidates should speak during the allotted time. Further details will be released after the Writ of Election is issued, the ELD said.

It advised members of the public to watch these broadcasts in their own homes and not gather in groups larger than permitted under the Health Ministry's guidelines.

During the campaign period, candidates can apply to hold e-rallies at live-streaming facilities at specific time slots throughout the day. These venues are entirely optional, and more details will be provided after the Writ of Election is issued.

On walkabouts, the ELD said there should be no mixing between groups, and each group should remain at least 1m apart from other groups. Those walking the ground should wear masks, keep all interactions transient and minimise physical contact.

Candidates may also use vehicles for campaigning - typically lorries or trucks outfitted with loudspeakers - and broadcast recorded messages. However, they cannot speak, live stream, or broadcast music or videos from the vehicle.

Traditional thank-you processions after Polling Day will not be allowed, as these are not considered critical to the campaigning process.

Party supporters will not be permitted to gather at nomination centres on Nomination Day, or at assembly centres on Polling Day.

In announcing the guidelines, the ELD said this "has no relation to the timing of the general election, which will be decided by the Prime Minister".

It called on all members of the public, candidates and their election agents to be socially responsible and "play their part by adhering to safe distancing measures during campaigning and polling to ensure a safe election for everyone".