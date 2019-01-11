Vivian to make ministerial statement on Singapore-Malaysia relations when Parliament sits on Monday

SINGAPORE - Relations between Singapore and Malaysia will be a key focus of discussion at the first Parliament sitting of the year on Monday (Jan 14), when Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is scheduled to deliver a ministerial statement.

Seven MPs and two Nominated MPs have also filed questions on the ongoing disputes over airspace and maritime boundaries to ask for updates on the situation and what Singapore's plans are.

In a joint declaration after a meeting in Singapore on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah stressed the need to keep the situation on the ground calm to allow discussions to take place.

The foreign ministers also said their countries' transport ministers would meet soon for discussions "to ensure the safety and efficiency of civil aviation".

On maritime issues, the ministers said a working group will be set up to discuss the legal and operational matters in order to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and provide a basis for further discussions and negotiations.

However, a day after the meeting, Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian visited a Malaysian government vessel anchored in Singapore waters off Tuas and posted photos of his visit on his Facebook page.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Thursday (Jan 10) that there were five Malaysian government vessels in Singapore's waters as of 6pm on Wednesday. It also confirmed that two vessels remained in Singapore waters as of 6pm on Thursday.

Related Story Positive start to resolving Singapore-Malaysia disputes but observers flag challenges ahead

Other issues that will be brought up during Monday's Parliament sitting include questions on safety lapses at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's dental clinic, as well as the recent High Court decision allowing two gay men to adopt their surrogate son.

MPs have also filed questions on how to prevent drones from disrupting air traffic, after drone sightings at Gatwick Airport near London caused hundres of cancelled flights last month.

Several have also asked whether the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources can do more to prevent food poisoning outbreaks, after a spate of high-profile incidents during November and December last year.

The House will also debate six bills this week, while three others will be introduced.