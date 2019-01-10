Five Malaysian government vessels in Singapore waters on Wednesday: MPA

SINGAPORE - There were five Malaysian government vessels in Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas as of Wednesday evening (Jan 9), said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Thursday.

Responding to media queries, the MPA also confirmed that two vessels remained in Singapore's waters as of 6pm on Thursday, down from the five as of 6pm on Wednesday.

Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian had made a Facebook post on Wednesday sharing photos of him visiting Malaysian Maritime Department officials on board the MV Pedoman, which was anchored in Singapore's territorial waters.

His post came a day after foreign ministers from both countries met in Singapore and agreed to form a working group to study and discuss the dispute over maritime boundaries.

On Tuesday, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah said the working group will be headed by Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Chee Wee Kiong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob.

It will study and discuss legal and operational matters to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and provide a basis for further discussions and negotiations.

The working group being formed to discuss issues surrounding the two port limits will report to the foreign ministers in two months.

Both ministers had also stressed the need to keep the situation on the ground calm to allow discussions to take place.

Kuala Lumpur had on Oct 25 unilaterally extended the port limits for Johor Baru port, such that they encroach on Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas.

As a result, Malaysian government vessels had entered Singapore's waters.

The new boundary line extends beyond what Malaysia had previously claimed as its own waters in a 1979 map, which Singapore has never accepted.



Singapore on Dec 6 extended its own port limits in response, to cover the full extent of the Republic's territorial waters.

After the Tuesday meeting, the foreign ministers also announced that Malaysia will immediately suspend its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang for flights for one month, while Singapore will do the same for new aircraft landing procedures for Seletar Airport.