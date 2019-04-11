Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party unveils palm tree as party symbol

SINGAPORE - A palm tree is the party symbol for the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), led by former People's Action Party (PAP) MP Tan Cheng Bock.

The unveiling of the symbol, which has five fronds and a trunk in the shape of a person, comes a fortnight after the PSP was registered with the Registry of Societies.

Announcing the approval of his party's symbol on Thursday (April 11), Dr Tan, 78, said in a Facebook post that his party symbol signifies "growth, purpose, strength and life".

Explaining its meaning, he said the person-shaped trunk represents the party's belief that "people are its core interest and source of strength".

The fronds, on the other hand, represent the five ideals which the party subscribes to: democracy, equality, justice, peace and progress.

"They also represent our multi-racial and inclusive society consisting of the four racial groups and new citizens," he said.

The PSP's party colours are red and white. He said the red symbolises life, passion, energy and strength, while the white symbolises purity, integrity and goodness.

"The Progress Singapore Party looks forward to serving the people of Singapore and will work hard to fulfil the ideals to which we subscribe," he added.

The line-up of the PSP has yet to be officially announced, but Dr Tan said in January on Facebook that the party comprises 11 other "like-minded Singaporeans".

Meanwhile, he has been seen making visits to hawker centres in Bukit Timah, Ang Mo Kio and Ghim Moh in recent months.

He entered politics in 1980 and was a six-term MP for the former single-seat constituency of Ayer Rajah. He retired in 2006.

In 2011, he contested the four-way presidential election but narrowly lost to PAP-backed Tony Tan Keng Yam.