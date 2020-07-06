Singapore GE2020: WP should state stand on Raeesah Khan's posts, not ask voters to write it a 'blank cheque' in Sengkang, says PAP

SINGAPORE - The PAP has called on the Workers' Party to make its stand clear on Facebook posts by its candidate in Sengkang GRC, Ms Raeesah Khan.

In a statement on Monday (July 6), the ruling party noted that Ms Raeesah had "admitted to making highly derogatory statements about Chinese and Christians".

"Why does the WP still consider her worthy of consideration as an MP? This is a serious matter, which goes to the fundamental principles on which our country has been built," the People's Action Party said.

The PAP was referring to comments Ms Raeesah had made online on race and religion, for which two police reports were lodged against her.

In an impromptu press conference the WP called on Sunday (July 5) night, Ms Raeesah, 26, said she did not mean to cause social division, and had made the remarks, as she wanted to raise awareness about minority concerns.

Flanked by WP leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and her GRC teammates, Ms Raeesah said: "I apologise to any racial group or community who have been hurt by my comments.

"My remarks were insensitive, and I regret making them. I feel really passionate about minority issues regardless of race, and in my passion I made improper remarks, and I have to be accountable for them. I will fully cooperate in any police investigations."

WP chief Pritam Singh said Ms Raeesah will continue with her election campaign in Sengkang GRC.

The PAP said the WP should also ask Ms Raeesah to make public her other posts, which it noted were previously public, and review those as well "in the interests of transparency".

Ms Raeesah's social media accounts were made private following news of the police reports on Sunday.

"This will allow voters to make a clear assessment of her views, and her suitability to be elected into Parliament," the PAP said.

"The WP should not ask voters to write it a blank cheque in Sengkang or anywhere else it contests."

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Find out your polling station and when you should vote