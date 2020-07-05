Singapore GE2020: Police investigating WP's Sengkang candidate Raeesah Khan over alleged online comments on race and religion

SINGAPORE - Two police reports were made against Workers' Party's (WP) Sengkang GRC candidate Raeesah Khan over the weekend, in relation to comments she allegedly made on discrimination by Singapore's law enforcement authorities.

Police said in a statement on Sunday (July 5) that she had allegedly commented that Singapore law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared with other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law.

In the context of a news article on the City Harvest Church ruling, she was also alleged to have commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly, harassed mosque leaders but let corrupt church leaders free.

"The police have consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers, which advised that an offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race under Section 298A of the Penal Code is disclosed," said the statement.

"Police investigations are ongoing."

For promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race under the Penal Code, a person can be jailed up to three years, or fined, or face both punishments.

At 26, Ms Khan, a social activist, is WP youngest candidate in this election. She is the founder and chief executive of the Reyna Movement, an organisation operating in Singapore and Johor to empower marginalised women and children through upskilling programmes and community engagement.

Married with an infant son, she is the daughter of former presidential aspirant Farid Khan.