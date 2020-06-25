Singapore GE2020: Workers' Party to contest 4 GRCs and 2 SMCs in election

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) will be contesting four group representation constituencies (GRC) and two single-member constituencies (SMC) in the July 10 general election.

They will defend their seats in Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, and field candidates to contest Marine Parade GRC, Sengkang GRC, East Coast GRC and Punggol West SMC.

Party chief Pritam Singh announced this at a virtual press conference on Thursday (June 25), where the party introduced four new candidates.

They include two first-time candidates, research analyst Louis Chua Kheng Wee, and Mr Mohammad Azhar Abdul Latiff, who is a gig economy worker.

Asked why the WP was contesting fewer seats in this general election, Mr Singh said the WP has fielded the best candidates that the party could find.

"We want them to represent Singapore, and to represent them well," he said.

"Of course, we can consider fielding more seats," he said, but added: "It's important to focus our efforts and ensure that the candidates that we put forward can do well."