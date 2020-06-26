Singapore GE2020: Workers' Party confirms Aljunied GRC slate; introduces second batch of candidates

SINGAPORE - The opposition Workers' Party (WP) on Friday (June 26) confirmed the candidates that it will field to defend Aljunied GRC, which it first won in 2011.

Party chief Pritam Singh said there would be no further changes to the team following his announcement a day earlier that former party chief Mr Low Thia Khiang and party stalwart Chen Show Mao would not contest the election.

Mr Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will defend their seats at the election. Mr Gerald Giam, who was an NCMP from 2011 to 2015 and Mr Leon Perera, who became an NCMP after the 2015 polls, will replace Mr Low and Mr Chen.

There had been speculation that Ms Lim might be fielded in a different constituency.

During the press conference, the party also introduced five more candidates who will be running in the July 10 general election.

New faces include economist Jamus Lim, 44, and social activist Raeesah Khan, who is the party's youngest candidate at 26, and daughter of former presidential aspirant Farid Khan.

The other candidates are familiar faces who stood in previous general elections.

Shipping lawyer and NCMP Dennis Tan, 48, will be the party's candidate for the Hougang single-member constituency (SMC).

The other two are Mr Dylan Ng, 45, who works in the finance industry; and Mr Ron Tan, 34, who works in a healthcare institution's research office.

This is the second round of introductions by the party. More candidates will be introduced at the weekend, along with the WP manifesto.

The WP on Thursday introduced four candidates, including two new faces.

Research analyst at an investment bank Louis Chua Kheng Wee, 33, and Mr Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip, 34, a gig-economy worker, will be running in the general election for the first time.

The other two are familiar faces on the campaign trail. They include education entrepreneur Yee Jenn Jong, 55, who was an NCMP from 2011 to 2015, as well as Ms Nicole Seah, 33, an associate director in a multinational marketing firm who has been volunteering with the WP since 2015. She was a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 election.

In all, the WP will be fielding 21 candidates in six constituencies at the upcoming polls - five in Aljunied, East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs, four in the new Sengkang GRC, and one each for Hougang and Punggol West SMCs.

It is due to finish unveiling candidates on Sunday.