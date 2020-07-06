Singapore GE2020: 100 low-income households in MacPherson to get lower electricity bills

SINGAPORE - Licensed energy retailer Sunseap Energy will cover half the electricity bill of 100 low-income households in MacPherson SMC for a year.

Sunseap Energy, a subsidiary of Sunseap Group, has solar assets installed islandwide.

The scheme, the brainchild of Sunseap Group and incumbent MP Tin Pei Ling of the People's Action Party, will be introduced later this year.

In a statement on Monday (July 6), the PAP MacPherson Branch said: "It is with hope that this first-of-its-kind partnership will form the impetus for other local (corporations) to come forth to do their part for the community."

It added that it intends to work with Sunseap and other like-minded local companies to test and implement smart solutions within the estate.

Such solutions for residents and town council facility managers can help them better manage their energy use and reduce their bills.

The PAP MacPherson Branch said it is also exploring initiatives to improve job opportunities for residents, and support the young and elderly in the use of technology.

There are plans to organise dialogues and workshops later this year, where PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) and job seekers can seek advice from career counsellors.

Meanwhile, children from lower-income families stand to benefit from a Coding For Children programme.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Find out your polling station and when you should vote

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

"Our priority is to help our MacPherson residents tide through difficult times, especially during this economic crisis, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," the branch said.

Ms Tin, 36, was a member of the Marine Parade GRC team in 2011.

When her ward was hived off as a single seat in 2015, she won a three-cornered fight for MacPherson with 65.6 per cent of the votes.

In this election, she is in a contest with opposition veteran Goh Meng Seng.

The 50-year-old is the secretary-general of the People's Power Party.