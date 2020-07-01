Singapore GE2020: Peoples Voice begins introducing its candidates online

SINGAPORE - The Peoples Voice (PV) party has started to introduce its slate of candidates online, through videos posted on its Facebook page.

On Wednesday (July 1), it posted videos of two of its 10 candidates, with the rest to follow in the days ahead, said the party, which is contesting two group representation constituencies and one SMC.

The duo are blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian, 66, one of its four candidates running for Jalan Besar GRC, and pre-school teacher Vigneswari V. Ramachandran, 38, who is in a five-member team contesting Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

The party had been tight-lipped about its line-up until Nomination Day on Tuesday, when it confirmed that it was contesting single-seat Mountbatten as well.

Party members had previously done outreach activities in various constituencies, including Pioneer and Punggol West single-member constituencies.

On Wednesday, the candidates were campaigning in their respective constituencies.

At Jalan Besar GRC, Mr Leong was campaigning at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre with fellow team member Nor Azlan Sulaiman, 48, who runs a halal certification consultancy business.

The duo said they had been frequenting the area and speaking to residents since last year. They told The Straits Times that their focus is on bread-and-butter issues, such as the growing unemployment rate among Singaporeans, and the high cost of living.

"It's about getting the voices of the people heard," Mr Nor Azlan added.

The other two members of the team are: party chief and lawyer Lim Tean, 55, and Mr Michael Fang Amin, 43, a medical administrator and entrepreneur.

LEONG SZE HIAN, 66, FINANCIAL ADVISER



PHOTO: PEOPLES VOICE



Mr Leong told The Straits Times that he had spent the last 20 years analysing Singapore's policies and data points, and writing about them on his personal blog.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Find out where your polling station is and when you should vote

Related Story Singapore GE2020: What to do on Polling Day

He said he agreed to join the PV party readily when he was approached by party chief Lim Tean, who had defended him when he was sued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for defamation in 2018.

In his introductory video, Mr Leong said that he had seen many people in Singapore struggling to make ends meet. He also criticised the Government for calling the election amid the coronavirus pandemic, and wanted it to give figures daily of the number of people who were tested.

He added that he had been chairman and president of four professional bodies, including a non-governmental organisation.

"My experience, I hope, can help to bring more transparency and accountability in Parliament."

VIGNESWARI V. RAMACHANDRAN, 38, PRE-SCHOOL TEACHER



PHOTO: PEOPLES VOICE



Having been a pre-school teacher for 12 years, Ms Vigneswari, 38, said she has witnessed how stressful the Singapore education system is.

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

Related Story GE2020: PAP to battle it out with Peoples Voice in Jalan Besar GRC

If elected, she will fight for change for Singaporeans, she said in her video.

"I will speak up on the costly childcare fees, and the rising cost of living. I will help you with your issues to the best of my abilities," she added.

She said the challenges and difficulties faced by ordinary Singaporeans often go unnoticed by an "elitist" People's Action Party.

But the Peoples Voice party "puts you, your family and your generations to come first", she added.

"When we have alternative voices in Parliament, we will have more social justice and accountability," she said.