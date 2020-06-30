Singapore GE2020: PAP team in Sembawang will 'go all out', says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP) are up for a rematch in Sembawang GRC.

And the PAP intends to "go all out", said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who has taken over as anchor from retiring Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

The rest of the team include familiar faces lawyer Vikram Nair and ophthalmologist Lim Wee Kiak.

There are also two new faces - Ms Poh Li San, Changi Airport Group's vice-president for Terminal 5 Planning, and Ms Mariam Jaafar, Singapore managing director and partner at the Boston Consulting Group.

Addressing the team and supporters at the PAP Gambas branch in Canberra Street before heading out to the nomination centre at Chongfu School on Tuesday (June 30), Mr Ong said: "Next few days, we have to go all out... People must know we are here to serve."

Mr Khaw, who sent off the Sembawang team, said he was a "mixed bag" of emotions. He felt the same way when he married off his daughters, he said.

The NSP team, which lost to the PAP team in the 2015 polls, will be led by the party's secretary-general, business consultant Spencer Ng.

Also included in the line-up are businessman Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon, consultancy firm managing director Sebastian Teo, business development director Yadzeth Hairis and a new face, business owner Sathin Ravindran.

Mr Ng and Mr Yadzeth ran in Sembawang GRC in 2015. That year, the PAP team won 72.28 per cent of the vote against the NSP.

Sembawang GRC has 147,876 voters. Under new boundary changes, residents in the Yishun Link area on the edge of Yishun New Town, previously part of Gambas ward, have moved to Nee Soon GRC.