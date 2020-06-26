Singapore GE2020: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will not contest election, to retire from politics

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, 67, will retire from politics and not contest the upcoming general election, ending a near two-decade-long political career.

Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, entered politics in 2001, and is well-known for having tackled thorny issues across various ministries.

In a valedictory letter to the veteran politician, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that as Senior Minister of State for Health during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003, Mr Khaw was on the front line, checking on arrangements and encouraging hospital staff.

He instituted new processes that were applied when Covid-19 struck this year, said PM Lee.

Mr Khaw also helmed the National Development Ministry after the 2011 General Election. Housing affordability was a hot-button issue that year.

Mr Khaw "ramped up the HDB building programme", bringing down waiting times and enabling young Singaporeans to own their first homes earlier through various policies, said PM Lee.

Subsequently, Mr Khaw also took on the transport portfolio, and helped to improve reliability of the MRT system.

"This dramatic achievement is the product of a huge amount of hard work, your encouragement for the regulator and rail operators to work together as one team, your strengthening of rail engineering capabilities, and your emphasis on the crucial but often unnoticed work of continuous system maintenance and timely asset renewal," said PM Lee.

"In your quiet, unassuming way, you have made huge and lasting contribution, and strengthened Singaporeans' faith that this government can and will solve their problems and improve their lives," he added.

The Prime Minister called Mr Khaw, who has been in his Cabinet since he became PM in 2004, "one of my most reliable lieutenants" and thanked him for his personal advice and friendship".

"For the younger ministers, you have been a role model and a source of sage advice. They look to you to learn not only how to solve difficult problems, but also your seemingly effortless way of explaining nettlesome issues to Singaporeans," he said.

Mr Khaw was an MP in Sembawang GRC before Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday.

People's Action Party new face Ms Poh Li San is expected to contest in Sembawang. The 45-year-old, who is Changi Airport Group's vice-president for Terminal 5 Planning, has been spotted with Mr Khaw in the constituency.

After she was officially introduced by the party on June 25, Mr Khaw said in a Facebook post that he had invited Ms Poh to help him in his ward, where she has been active for several years.

"I have no doubt that Li San will continue to serve Singaporeans with all her heart, wherever she is deployed," wrote Mr Khaw.