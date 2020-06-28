Singapore GE2020: PAP new face Shawn Huang rebuts allegations over past behaviour

SINGAPORE - Another PAP new face facing online accusations of behaving badly in the past has come out to rebut them.

Mr Shawn Huang, 37, in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 28), addressed claims that he "(threw) food back" at officers during rehearsals for the National Day Parade (NDP) in 2018.

Mr Huang was the NDP parade commander that year.

The allegations, by a person called Lin Leo, said Mr Huang had asked for a packet of food during a meal break, and was at first turned away by a "serviceman".

Later, Mr Huang saw a packet of food left on the table for him. Lin Leo claimed Mr Huang was unhappy that he was turned away earlier, and threw the food back at the servicemen.

The post has since been taken down.

Mr Huang in his post said he was able to deduce that the person making the allegations was a warrant officer (WO) in charge of the NDP logistics control group in 2018.

Mr Huang, who on Friday was unveiled as a People's Action Party candidate for the coming election, set out his account of what happened that day.

He said he had approached the group to ask for lunch during a rehearsal at the Marina Bay floating platform.

His group, he realised, did not have any lunch catered. The logistics control group would usually have some rations to spare, he thought, which might otherwise be wasted.

However, the WO in charge refused to give him any food, Mr Huang said.

He said: "I tried to reason it out with the WO that the rations would otherwise be disposed anyway. However, the WO insisted, and I decided that rather than pursuing it further, I decided to leave the tent, and went elsewhere to ask for a pack of food."

When Mr Huang came back to his tent after lunch, he found a packet of food on the table that appeared to have been left for him.

He said: "I told the WO that I no longer needed the ration and politely passed the ration back. This was witnessed by Encik Azmi, WO (Special Functions) and CWO Ng Siak Peng."

He added: "To help future ration distributions, I highlighted to them that we could practise some flexibility in the distribution of rations. They agreed. I did not pursue the matter further."

In his post, Mr Huang said he tried to contact the WO who had written the post, so that he could clarify and explain what had happened that day, but was unable to as the post was removed.

He added that he wished her well and thanked everyone who had spoken up in support of him.

Mr Huang, who is expected to be fielded in Jurong GRC, is a director for enterprise development at Temasek International. Before that, he spent 19 years with the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

He is the second PAP new face in recent days to face allegations of behaving badly. On Saturday, Mr Ivan Lim, 42, who had been walking the ground in Jurong GRC, pulled out from the contest after allegations about his past conduct and behaviour emerged online.