Singapore GE2020: PAP new candidate Ivan Lim withdraws from election following allegations about his past behaviour

SINGAPORE - People's Action Party (PAP) new face Ivan Lim will not be a candidate at the general election, after allegations about his past behaviour emerged online.

The PAP announced on Saturday (June 27) that Mr Lim had written to party secretary-general, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, earlier in the day to withdraw his candidacy.

PM Lee has accepted his request.

The controversy surrounding Mr Lim had caused concern among party activists that the issue would cloud the ruling party's campaign for the July 10 election, and comes three days before Nomination Day on Tuesday.

In his letter to PM Lee, Mr Lim said further allegations were made against him after he had issued a clarification through the party earlier on Saturday.

He added that the new allegations were "baseless".

"I recognise that the controversy over my candidacy has eclipsed the core issues of what this election should be about - Singapore's future and the difficult steps we have to take to recover from Covid-19," he wrote.

"The controversy has also caused intense pain and stress for my family. I cannot put my family through this," wrote the general manager (specialised vessels) at Keppel Offshore & Marine, who said he appreciated the support the party has given him in this period.

In his letter accepting Mr Lim's decision, PM Lee said that the controversy about Mr Lim's candidature was unfortunate.

"Ideally, there would have been a fair and deliberate consideration of these allegations.

"Unfortunately, the nature of the campaign is such that we do not have time for a thorough investigation. The allegations spread like wildfire online, eclipsing the serious life and death issues we must grapple with," he wrote.

PM Lee said he respected Mr Lim's decision to withdraw, adding that he regretted the stress that Mr Lim and his family have had to bear during this period.

"I hope Singaporeans will give you and your family the peace and privacy to recover, and welcome your continued contribution to our society," added PM Lee.

Mr Lim, 42, had earlier on Saturday (June 27) responded to allegations of elitist behaviour and lack of humility via a statement through the party.

He had said that he was "determined to stay the course and to serve if I am elected".

The controversy came after the PAP introduced Mr Lim as one of its 27 new candidates to contest the July 10 general election on Wednesday.

In several posts on social media, he was accused of elitist behaviour during a military exercise and of being arrogant, among other things. They were made by people who claim to know him during national service, in polytechnic, or at work.

However, several others who knew Mr Lim also defended him in posts online.