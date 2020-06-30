Singapore GE2020: Masagos to helm PAP team in Tampines

SINGAPORE - The PAP team set to defend the Tampines group representation constituency (GRC) comprises Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, 57; Senior Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, 48; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng, 49; Mr Desmond Choo, 42; and Ms Cheng Li Hui, 44.

The National Solidarity Party slate for Tampines comprises party president Reno Fong Chin Leong, Mohamad Ridzwan, Eugene Yeo Ren Yuan, Choong Hon Heng and Vincent Ng Kian Guan.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the anchor minister at Tampines, did not appear at Poi Ching School nomination centre on Tuesday (June 30). The primary school is a nomination centre for Tampines GRC and Hougang SMC.

He will be leading a five-man PAP team into the battle for East Coast GRC, which is being contested for the fourth time in electoral history.