Singapore GE2020: Heng Swee Keat arrives at St Anthony's nomination centre

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was seen arriving at St Anthony's Canossian Primary School on Tuesday morning (June 30).

The school is the nomination centre for the widely watched East Coast group representation constituency (GRC), Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Sengkang GRC and Punggol West single seat.

His arrival lends speculation to the identity of the minister tasked with leading the five-man People's Action Party team into the battle for East Coast GRC, which is being contested for the fourth time in electoral history.

Mr Heng had been expected to stand again in Tampines GRC.

The other members of the PAP team for East Coast GRC are expected to be Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, three-term backbencher Jessica Tan and one-term Fengshan MP Cheryl Chan, whose single-seat constituency is now part of the GRC.

Former anchor minister Lim Swee Say and three-term MP Lee Yi Shyan, who was Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development until he returned to the backbench in 2015, will be retiring from politics.

They are expected to go up against a Workers' Party team. The WP team comprise:

Mr Dylan Ng, 44, who works in the finance industry and was previously fielded in the party's team for Marine Parade GRC in 2015.

Mr Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, 43, ran in Nee Soon GRC in 2015 and his team lost to the incumbent PAP, with 33.2 per cent of the vote.

Mr Terence Tan, a lawyer and director at the firm Robertson Chambers, turns 49 on Tuesday (Nomination Day). He contested Marine Parade GRC in 2015 and his team garnered 35.9 per cent of the vote.

Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, 54, a former researcher and first-time candidate.

Ms Nicole Seah, 33, an associate director in a multinational marketing firm who has been volunteering with the WP since 2015. She was a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 election.

East Coast saw its first electoral battle in 2006, when a WP team led by lawyer Chia Ti Lik - then deputy organising secretary of the party - entered the fray. The PAP team, helmed by then Deputy Prime Minister S. Jayakumar, sent their opponents packing. The WP's vote share then was 36.1 per cent.

In 2011 - the year in which the PAP's overall vote share fell from 66.6 per cent to 60.1 per cent - the WP mounted a fresh challenge. This time, it was up against a team led by then labour chief, Mr Lim. The PAP team won with 54.8 per cent of the vote. East Coast was the worst-performing GRC won by the party that year.

The next general election in 2015 saw a massive national swing towards the incumbent, which secured 69.9 per cent of the popular vote. In East Coast, the men in blue nevertheless garnered a 39.3 per cent vote share.

That year, Fengshan SMC was also carved out of East Coast and subsequently became the subject of a heated electoral contest between long-time PAP grassroots volunteer Ms Chan and the WP's Dennis Tan, a shipping lawyer. Ms Chan won with 57.5 per cent of the vote.