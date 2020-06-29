Singapore GE2020: Former SingFirst chief Tan Jee Say asks to rejoin SDP after dissolving his party

SINGAPORE - Former Singaporeans First (SingFirst) chief Tan Jee Say has asked to rejoin the Singapore Democratic Party, after his party was dissolved last week.

Posting on Facebook on Monday morning, he wrote: "Singapore needs a strong opposition to check the Government and provide an alternative voice for the people.

"In this light, I initiated contact with Dr Chee and told him that I would like to rejoin SDP because firstly, the values of SDP reflect the values and beliefs I champion for Singaporeans."

The move comes after Mr Tan announced last Thursday that he was dissolving SingFirst. In the statement announcing the wrapping up of the party, he said SingFirst encouraged its members to join other opposition parties.

The SDP has since confirmed that Mr Tan had applied to rejoin the party, and will be updating with further information.

The SDP has indicated that it will run in five constituencies: Yuhua, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok SMCs, and Holland-Bukit Timah and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs.

While Mr Tan has not been spotted on the campaign trial so far, his announcement a day before Nomination Day could see him fielded by the SDP.

If accepted as a member, this would be the third time he has joined the party.

He began his political career with the SDP in 2011 and contested Holland-Bukit Timah GRC that year as part of the SDP team there. He resigned after the election to take part in the presidential election, where he placed third out of four candidates. He then returned to the SDP until he left again to form SingFirst in 2014.

