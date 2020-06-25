Singapore GE2020: SingFirst leader Tan Jee Say announces dissolution of party

SINGAPORE - The Singaporeans First (SingFirst) party has been dissolved, narrowing the field of opposition parties looking to contest the upcoming general election to 11.

SingFirst secretary-general Tan Jee Say on Thursday (June 25) announced on Facebook that the party's central executive committee had decided to dissolve the party as it believes a strong opposition is best achieved with consolidation.

"This decision was not made lightly, but we believe that this move is in the best interests of Singapore," he said in the statement.

Mr Tan, a former member of the Singapore Democratic Party, founded SingFirst in 2014. The party fielded 10 candidates in the 2015 General Election and contested Tanjong Pagar and Jurong GRCs but did not win any seats.

On Thursday, Mr Tan said his party had worked hard with other opposition parties in recent months to foster greater unity and cooperation.

He added that the party had also directed a number of potential members to join other parties instead, and that some of its former members are now active in the other parties.

The statement also encouraged current SingFirst members to join parties that reflect their values and beliefs and help those parties in the coming election.

Dr Ang Yong Guan, SingFirst’s former chairman, has joined the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) helmed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Dr Ang, who previously headed the psychological medicine branch in the Singapore Armed Forces, was named as a PSP candidate for this election.

Mr Melvyn Chiu, who was also from SingFirst, has joined the Singapore People’s Party (SPP). He will be contesting Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in the upcoming election on SPP’s ticket.

Both Dr Ang and Mr Chiu were part of SingFirst’s Tanjong Pagar GRC team in the 2015 General Election, where they garnered 22.29 per cent of the votes.

In his statement, Mr Tan thanked Singaporeans for their support.

“It has been an honour and privilege to advocate on Singaporeans’ behalf and we hope to continue to have your support wherever we go.”

He did not reply to press queries on his plans.