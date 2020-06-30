Singapore GE2020: Ang Mo Kio GRC's line-up finalised, PM Lee seeks voters' support

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the rest of his five-member People's Action Party (PAP) team in Ang Mo Kio GRC will square off against the opposition Reform Party (RP) at the July 10 general election (GE).

Mr Lee's team is unchanged from what was announced on Monday (June 29). It comprises Mr Lee; Mr Gan Thiam Poh, 56; Mr Darryl David, 50; and newcomers Ng Ling Ling, 48, an independent consultant at the Health Ministry's Office for Healthcare Transformation, and Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30, an associate director at TSMP Law Corporation.

Former Ang Mo Kio GRC MPs Intan Azura Mokhtar, 43, and Ang Hin Kee, 54, are retiring, while their team mate, Dr Koh Poh Koon, 48, is now part of the PAP line-up for Tampines GRC. Ang Mo Kio was a six-member GRC at the last GE.

Ms Ng will succeed Dr Intan in Jalan Kayu, while Ms Nadia will take over Mr Ang in his Cheng San-Seletar ward.

In his speech at Deyi Secondary School on Tuesday (June 30), Mr Lee thanked the residents of Ang Mo Kio for their support over the years, and asked that they vote for the team again "so that we can make Ang Mo Kio the best place for all our residents to live, work and play".

In his Mandarin speech, he said their support would help protect lives, safeguard jobs and enable Singaporeans and the Government to create the future together.

During a doorstop interview after the event, Mr Lee thanked retiring Mr Ang and Dr Intan for their contributions. "But I'm quite sure that Nadia and Ling Ling will work hard to pick up the threads because they have been able to understudy (the two retiring MPs)," he said.

He added that the plan is for the GRC to work with the Yio Chu Kang and Kebun Baru SMCs to form a new Ang Mo Kio Town Council, which will be run by seven MPs.

"And we'll work together to make the town better for residents," he said.

"But of course, that depends on the PAP winning in Ang Mo Kio as well as in Kebun Baru and Yio Chu Kang. I hope that the voters in Yio Chu Kang and Kebun Baru will give their support to Hon Weng and Henry, and that we'll be able to work closely after the election."

Mr Yip Hon Weng, 43, will be fielded in Yio Chu Kang against Ms Kayla Low, 43, of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP); Mr Henry Kwek, 44, will face PSP candidate Kumaran Pillai, 57, in Kebun Baru.

In Ang Mo Kio GRC, the RP will be fielding secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam, 61; party chairman and marketing director Andy Zhu, 37, criminal defence lawyer Charles Yeo, 30, telemarketer, Madam Noraini Yunus, 52, and human resources professional Darren Soh, 52.

All five had appeared at the party's unveiling of potential candidates on June 15.

The RP garnered 21.4 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio in the last general election, against the PAP's 78.6 per cent. This is the second time it is contesting the GRC.